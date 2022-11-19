Opportunities in Computing Research

November 19, 2022 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Businesses around the world are looking at dedicated research centres that can deliver innovation in an agile manner. Cloud-based models are emerging, where collaboration happens with stakeholders based anywhere in the world. Indian IT companies that offer such a model are sought after to set up research and innovation centres. Indian businesses are also building a portfolio of intellectual property. In this context, Computing Researchers have an advantageous future, with growing opportunities in multiple avenues, especially as Indian academia is collaborating with industry and the government.

The two most important qualities for a researcher are curiosity and passion for the subject. Other aspects include ability to explore new areas, and build on what exists; being disciplined and result-oriented, even when there are no timelines; flexibility in thought and multi-disciplinary knowledge; deep understanding of a domain (sciences such as Physics, Mathematics or Biology; or industry knowledge in retail, banking healthcare etc.); self-motivation and belief in oneself; being undaunted by failures and open to healthy criticism; and an ability to visualise the future and the impact of his/her research.

Areas of research

Core Computer System research entails developing new data structures, algorithms, architectures, data management, networking, computing mechanisms (e.g., quantum, optics) and so on. The intersection of AI and Core Computing demands expertise in Maths and Data Science. This may involve understanding different domains and leveraging their rules to build high-performance systems customised for a domain. Computing paradigms are extended to cloud and edge technologies as well.

It is important to note that industry boundaries are blurring. For instance, is Amazon a retailer, entertainment platform or infrastructure company? Is Google a payment service, a map maker or a search engine? Innovation happens at the intersections. When Computing Research is applied to sciences or industries, new ideas are born. Likewise, computing drives innovation in existing multidisciplinary fields: advancement in SCADA and Robotics technology is driving innovation in computing allied with Electrical and Mechanical Sciences; the recent growth in data-driven techniques (ML and DL) motivates research in Computing with Maths.

Academic or Industrial research?

If one is inclined towards theoretical aspects and teaching, academic research is more suitable. Academic research has also spawned start-up ecosystems. While Silicon Valley is the best-known example, our IITs are setting up incubation centres to turn new ideas into businesses. Academic research units collaborate with the government on leading-edge projects as well.

Industrial research can be attractive to those who want to work on real-world problems such as building platforms for speeding drug discovery; making better materials; helping retailers optimise shop space and price of merchandise; creating digital twins for boiler plants, businesses, and even cities to understand the best way to operate. The industry also collaborates with the government on implementing large-scale projects in healthcare delivery, banking and insurance, cybersecurity and digital identity.

Companies that take in-house research seriously offer the best of both worlds. They allow researchers to pursue scientific exploration by encouraging them to take sabbaticals and participate in conferences. They also offer a range of problems their customers are trying to solve.

As industry and society continue to digitise, there will be more roles, areas and organisations that will need computing research. Now is a good time to pursue it.

K. Ananth Krishnan is Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, and Rekha Singhal is Principal Scientist, Tata Consultancy Services.