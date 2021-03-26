A ‘healthy’ transformation

At a time when no one can predict the next health hazard and its origin, Healthcare promises a recession-free career, spawning several avenues

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brought many industries to a screeching halt, it also caused extensive pressure on others. Healthcare, for instance, has been working 24x7 and those in this sector are now referred to as ‘frontline workers’. Studies confirm that the industry is set to cross the growth benchmark of $75 billion, in the next five years. COVID-19 has been the catalyst that strengthened the need to strengthen healthcare services. Global efforts to provide better services and this has generated huge demand for professionals.

Today, innovation is no longer about experiments and creating a machine or an external device for humanitarian aid or other needs. Scientists, innovators, and investors are putting in time, effort, and money to make the next leap of human evolution through technology. Many studies have repeatedly highlighted the threat of biological warfare. Hence, the need for healthcare professionals is on the rise.

No matter what, there will always be a significant demand for trained and skilled healthcare professionals; not just doctors, nurses, or paramedical staff but also administrators, operations heads, floor managers, and others who ensure round-the-clock smooth functioning. Many educational institutions are taking note of these trends, and introducing courses that will prepare healthcare workers for the future. Healthcare offers a wide range of career options that can be achieved through professional degrees such as MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management.

The writer is CEO of Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI)