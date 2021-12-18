Setting sail to a bright future

18 December 2021 23:30 IST

A Martime MBA offers multiple avenues from working in manufacturing companies, cargo transportation, R&D, and more

Shipping plays a vital role in international trade and commerce. Almost 90% of trading is done through sea routes and, hence, the demand for qualified professionals is always high.

The Shipping Finance or Maritime MBA course focuses on finance and logistics management in this sector. Mariners with adequate qualifications and some years of professional experience can dive into this course after taking entrance tests such as CAT/XAT/MAT/JMET.

Requirements

Those not from the marine field must have a good overall academic performance and clear necessary tests. The next step includes interviews and group discussions. This will test the student’s interest and motivation, so good communication and decision-making skills will be a plus.

The curriculum includes lectures, workshops, assessment tests, case studies, group discussions, and constant tests to understand students’ progress. The programme offers various internships and field visits to prepare students for the real world. They are provided with training and foundational skills to help them to manifest leadership skills and develop their personalities. Understanding financial transitions with learning about accounting and preparing accounts, scrutinising problems, and reaching one solution are also part of the course.

Shipping finance will open doors to opportunities in manufacturing companies, cargo transportation, and management, research and development organisations, bank and finance sectors, insurance companies, shipping yards, or ports.

California University of Management and Science, Middlesex University Business School, Southampton Solent University, International School of Business and Research, University of Tasmania, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies are some universities known for MBA in Shipping Finance.

The writer is Founder and CEO, TNI Career Counselling (TCC)