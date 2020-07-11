Opportunities abound at home

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented education systems across the globe with the challenge of adopting new learning methods. Among Asian countries, India has been the second largest source of international students globally, the first being China. Last year, over 7.5 lakh Indian students opted to study at universities abroad, with the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and Germany being popular destinations. The quality of education, excellent infrastructure and access to best faculty and practical pedagogy are the main motivators.

Optimum use of a crisis

But, the pandemic has shattered the aspirations of many students. Online learning options offered by foreign universities find few takers as they do not substitute for classroom learning. All this coupled with the economic recession have made many seek options in India. Thus, this is the right time for Indian universities to grab the opportunity and innovate to meet the expectations of those seeking foreign education.

Learning has moved from classrooms to the virtual mode. This is the best time to bring in coalitions with the industry and other academic institutes to deliver quality education. India’s higher education systems should encourage education coalitions like the Global COVID-19 Education Coalition announced by UNESCO. This initiative brings together multilateral partners and the private sector to deploy remote learning systems in various countries to minimise disruptions in education. Collaborating with telecommunication companies to offer best packages for students would undoubtedly encourage them to take up remote learning.

The pedagogy should be enriched with application and practical exercises. Simulations are popular to get hands-on learning experience. Blended learning with online courses from reputed universities, combined with classroom teaching, in India would add value to learners.

The Government of India’s recently launched ‘Study in India’ initiative should also be extended to Indian students, as few foreign students will come to India this year. Indian students deciding to study here will boost this initiative.

A crisis can bring about change or disruptions for the good. Indian universities need to utilise this new disruption by adapting to change. The education sector should not look at what they have lost but at what they can gain.

The writer is Assistant Director, ITM Business School