Onward & upward

27 June 2020 17:27 IST

Education, as we know it, has changed with the global pandemic. Here are a few trends that will re-shape business education in the future

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected educational systems worldwide. It has made us learn new and evolved techniques of teaching pedagogy and communication to prepare our students for a continually developing business scenario.

Many students explore numerous option in different countries. Technology has also helped them be aware of different education trends.

Over the past decade, online education has taken a huge leap forward and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation have also seen a recent demand upsurge in the job market. Here are some upcoming trends that will become a baseline to shape business education in the future:

Online business education is gaining momentum: To ensure that there is no hindrance to the learning processes, education institutes have made a smooth transition of the curriculum online. This blended learning of traditional teaching practices, along with online learning, has proven to be the best way.

Gamification of learning: A significant factor that helps students grasp concepts is gamification or using video game elements in a learning environment. This helps them imbibe analytical skills and adopt a process-oriented approach in solving business problems. Emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning will help enhance the learning behaviours of business professionals as well.

Emphasis on experiential learning, leadership and entrepreneurship: Business education ideally captures all aspects of running a business and fosters entrepreneurship and leadership skills. These are holistically developed in students through experiential learning through training, internships and service-based learning.

Personalised learning and specialisation: With the emergence of Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL), students have an opportunity to develop their business knowledge. Education institutes are now working on creating Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and focus on specialisations is helping students thoroughly master a domain and shape their careers.

Greater connection between business education and society: We are already witnessing a more meaningful relationship with the community and the responsibilities associated with it. The pandemic has paved a path for small businesses. The established players have been moved to adopt digitalisation. While a more significant concern towards the environment and climate change has been developed, the changing market scenario will be an impetus for business students to explore more opportunities and be responsible towards society.

Towards a new normal

While we are stepping towards a new normal post the COVID-19 crisis, business education will see some massive transformations. The interconnectedness of the global economy will require systematic teaching about foreign economies.

Moreover, we will need to shape the evolving educational business landscape to help future leaders make better decisions and enable sustainable development.

Business education will need to provide more education about societal impacts and humanistic concerns. This, importantly, also involves educating students to be better prepared for job changes due to technological and societal shifts.

The pandemic has given societies some useful learning parallels — a hope, for how the community can grow even in the face of such threats. Business educators can use these lessons to teach the reconstruction of our society and economy after this crisis.

The writer is the Director, SCMS Pune