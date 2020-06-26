‘Only 2,400 written less than 3 papers in CBSE Class 12’

Students in northeast Delhi may be the worst affected by the CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme to replace pending board examinations which have now been cancelled. They make up the majority of the 2,400 students who have only completed one or two papers, as their examination schedule was disrupted by violence in the area even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic halted examinations across the country.
“Of the 12.6 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations, about a third have completed their examinations and will not be affected at all,” a senior CBSE official told The Hindu. “There are only 30,000 students who have completed just three exams, while about 2,400 students, mostly in northeast Delhi, have completed only one or two of their papers.”
For the 30,000 students who have only written three papers, the average of the marks from their best two performing subjects will be awarded for the remaining subjects which have been cancelled. However, for those who have only written one or two papers, the results will be declared based on those marks as well as their performance in internal assessments, practical exams and project work.
