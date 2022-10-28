UGC warns students against online PhD courses offered by EduTech companies

The warning for students by the higher education and the technical education regulators is the second such warning this year.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 28, 2022 16:24 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students not to be misled by advertisements offering online PhD programmes by EduTech companies in collaboration with foreign institutes as these were not recognised by the regulatory body.

The UGC said that such online PhD programmes were not recognised by it and asked aspiring students to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC regulations 2016.

The higher education regulatory body on Friday tweeted a public notice saying it was mandatory for all higher education institutions to follow UGC regulations and its amendments to award PhD degrees.

“In order to maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016,” the notice said.

According to the UGC’s dual-degree guidelines released in April, students can pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities. But, PhD programmes do not fall under the guidelines.

