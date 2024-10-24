Online education: How Gen Z and millennials can leverage it for career growth

Significant and hitherto unseen: That’s how the change in the Indian higher and continuing education landscape can be described, especially with online learning emerging as a crucial tool for growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies show that 28% of Generation Z (Gen Z) and 23% of millennials in India are keen on seeking higher education and skill enhancement, highlighting a shift toward lifelong learning. With around 377 million Gen Z individuals and over 300 million millennials, these digitally native generations hold immense potential to drive India’s progress through online education.

As one of the world’s youngest nations, India is on the verge of an educational shift, driven by digital learning. In an increasingly competitive global economy, online platforms provide unique opportunities for India’s youth to upskill and stay relevant. Demand is particularly high for online courses in business management, technology, data analytics, and emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI). The flexibility, accessibility, and affordability of online education help individuals advance their careers while strengthening India’s global economic position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60 universities, including IITs, IIMs, and IIITs, now offer robust online programs. Reforms that began with the New Education Policy 2020 ensure that only top-ranked institutions provide credible, approved programs online, further improving their quality. Other than this, nationally and internationally renowned platforms are also offering credible online certifications in courses that are in demand in the market especially renowned and MNC job providers.

Online education: A gateway to professional growth

Specialized skills are crucial in today’s rapidly evolving economy. As industries transform, online education has become a key enabler, offering courses tailored to meet industry needs. Unlike traditional institutions, which can be limited by geography or time, online platforms make top-tier education accessible from anywhere.

Platforms like Swayam sponsored by the Government of India, and Coursera provide courses in fields like AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and digital marketing – which allow learners to study at their own pace, making education more personalized. This flexibility is especially valuable for millennials balancing jobs with a desire to upskill, as well as for Gen Z students exploring career options. Certifications from these platforms are increasingly recognized by employers as proof of continuous learning and adaptability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building a global outlook

Online education fosters a global perspective, an essential asset in today’s interconnected world. These platforms bring together learners from diverse countries, regions and background enriching their understanding of global markets. Exposure to international courses and collaboration with peers from different backgrounds prepares young Indians for the challenges of a globalized economy.

The collaborative nature of online platforms enhances global exposure through cross-cultural discussions, group projects, and live seminars. Such interactions equip both Gen Z and millennials with the skills to thrive in multinational environments, positioning them well for international partnerships and innovation.

Developing a global mindset through online education extends beyond personal growth — it has significant implications for India’s role on the world stage. As more young Indians learn to collaborate across borders, India can strengthen its global presence, fostering new partnerships and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuelling India’s economic growth

Upskilling India’s youth in business, technology, and emerging sectors through online education can significantly boost the country’s growth. Digital technologies like AI, blockchain, and data analytics are reshaping industries, making the demand for skilled professionals critical. Online education bridges this gap, enabling India’s youth to acquire the advanced skills needed to keep India at the forefront of global innovation.

Online education is also a catalyst for entrepreneurship. It provides aspiring entrepreneurs with access to courses in business management, finance, leadership, and innovation, equipping them to launch and scale ventures. This is especially beneficial in India’s startup ecosystem, leveraging a digitally skilled workforce to disrupt markets and create opportunities.

Additionally, online education can increase women’s participation in the workforce. For many women, especially in rural areas, traditional education is limited by societal and logistical barriers. Online learning offers a more inclusive pathway, allowing women to gain skills, re-enter the workforce, or take on leadership roles. By empowering women, India can unlock a significant source of talent, driving further growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strengthening India’s leadership in business

As Gen Z and millennials upskill through online education, their expertise and global outlook will shape India’s position in the global business landscape. Beyond technology, online education helps young professionals excel in various industries, from healthcare to fintech. As businesses prioritize sustainability and digital transformation, Indian youth with the right skills are well-positioned for leadership roles both at home and abroad.

A digitally skilled workforce is crucial for driving innovation. By embracing online education, young Indians can become change agents, advancing their careers and contributing to India’s emergence as a global leader in business and technology.

India’s future economic success and global leadership depend on its youth. With 377 million Gen Z individuals and 200 million millennials, online education offers a pathway to acquire the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By leveraging digital learning, India’s youth can accelerate their growth and contribute to the nation’s progress as a global powerhouse. With the right skills, mindset, and drive, they have the potential to propel India into a new era of innovation and growth.

Despite the potential of online education to transform India’s youth and contribute to national progress, several challenges must be addressed to realize its full impact:

Digital divide and accessibility

A significant barrier is the digital divide between urban population that enjoy reasonably high-speed internet access, and rural regions often lack the necessary infrastructure for seamless online learning. Limited access to reliable internet and digital devices hinders the participation of many young Indians, particularly those in remote areas, thereby restricting the inclusivity of online education.

Quality assurance and credibility

Although reforms have improved the credibility of online programs, ensuring consistent quality across diverse providers remains a challenge. Maintaining high standards across platforms is crucial to ensuring that online certifications and degrees remain valuable in the job market.

Digital literacy and motivation

Many learners, especially in rural and lower-income segments, may struggle with digital literacy, impacting their ability to engage effectively with online platforms. Additionally, the self-paced nature of online education requires a high degree of self-discipline and motivation, which can be challenging for students accustomed to traditional, structured learning environments.

Employer recognition and integration into the job market

While online certifications are gaining acceptance, many employers still value traditional degrees from reputed institutions over online credentials. Bridging this perception gap is essential for ensuring that online learners receive equal opportunities in the job market.

Cultural attitudes and gender barriers

Societal norms, particularly in rural areas, can limit access to education for women. Despite the flexibility of online learning, cultural barriers may still prevent women from fully utilizing these opportunities.

Addressing these challenges requires serious and coordinated efforts from policymakers, educational institutions, and industry leaders to ensure that online education becomes an accessible, credible, and effective path for India’s youth. Experienced professionals participating in online learning and teaching forums including platforms not only increase credibility of courses, but also bring real time advanced knowledge to learners in a seamless manner.

(K. Ramachandran is a former journalist, writing on education, and technology mediated learning. Prof S Sadagopan is the Founder Director of IIIT-Bangalore, who taught earlier at IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.