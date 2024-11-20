 />
Online application form for UGC–NET December 2024 open

Published - November 20, 2024 05:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The exam will be held for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. | Photo: Official X handle of UGC

The online portal for submission of Online Application Form for UGC–NET December 2024 is now open. The exam will be held for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges.

Schedule of important dates for UGC-NET 2024 | Photo: Press release by UGC

Candidates can apply for UGC-NET December 2024 through the online mode only through the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. The Application form in any other mode will not be accepted. The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

As per the UGC release, candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or Parents only, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

In case candidate faces difficulty in applying for exam, they can contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification. Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA and UGC for the latest updates. 

