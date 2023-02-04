On winning the RPG Blizzard 2022

February 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Our aim in participating in RPG Blizzard 2022 was to challenge ourselves and put ourselves in a real-world business situation so that we would learn to carve out a strategy for a diversified conglomerate and deal with live problems that range across domains. Apart from me, Team Eklavya comprised Sunain Singh Banga and Akshay Rajput. They were good with general knowledge and numbers, which helped them decode the problems and get answers right during the competition. My strengths were research and strategy, which helped us complete questions at the right time and come up with ideas during the problem-solving rounds.

The case involved six businesses. We had to choose one and come up with fresh, out-of-the-box ideas to enhance any of its existing line of products/services. After researching the six options, we chose Life Science. We conducted our secondary research to back up our ideas and get a better understanding of the pharmaceutical industry. We talked to industry people, seniors, professors, and our peers to get insights into the complex biosimilars industry. This eventually resulted in the creation of a roadmap to foray into the industry.

Starting point

There are about 127 biosimilars approved in India, compared to 40 each in the U.S. and Europe. A biosimilar is a biologic medical product that is almost an identical copy of an original product manufactured by a different company. Apart from being backed by research, we also had to look into issues like government approvals. We realised that, in the biosimilars industry, medicines can affect the shelf life. We identified the importance of packaging and built a strategy to extend shelf life and usage through some changes.

The first and second rounds were mainly about research and identifying opportunities while the last covered the business aspects and was judged based on what could be offered to retailers and other B2B customers, i.e. Hospitals. Our strategy not only covered the cost reduction aspect but also emphasised the improved shelf life of major drugs. Our final presentation talked about how this idea can be used to generate revenue by first targeting the drugs nearest to their expiry date. We learned that the problem-solving approach is the core of any business and having a macro view can help make timely and, sometimes, revolutionary decisions.

This participation challenged each of us on multiple levels and the final presentation was an exhilarating and liberating experience. In the situational round, we had to put ourselves in the stakeholder’s shoes. This not only gave us a sneak peek into the business world but also allowed us to think on our feet in accordance with the business’s dynamics.

The writer is a student of MDI Gurgaon Business School