On winning the national round (France) of L’Oreal Brandstorm

November 19, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

I firmly believe that Management students must strive beyond their coursework to achieve success, today. As soon as I landed in France for my Master’s In Management, I was on the lookout for external competitions or hackathons to test my skills. L’Oreal Brandstorm was a good fit as it featured multiple rounds with the opportunity to learn more about the cosmetics giant.

Brandstorm 2022’s theme was Disrupt Beauty 2030, and participants had to envision breakthrough products and services that could change the industry’s future. There were multiple rounds leading up to the national finals and then subsequently, the global finals.

The journey

I saw the challenge as an opportunity to invest in L’Oreal’s ecosystem and learn about the industry. My teammates, Snehal Chaudhari and Zaid Zafar Farooqui, and I came up with the idea of LumiLiner, an all-in-one eyeliner to help the visually impaired. Our team had diverse skills: Zaid and I were focused on the product, market fit, pricing, and business, while Snehal was the expert on the L’Oreal brand and knew how to market the product to make it appealing to the judges. We introduced features like automated feedback to make sure that the device could be used without aid. Our mentor was Fabien Le Roux, an International Marketing Manager from Valentino Fragrances and he helped us prepare our pitches and product ideas.

The first online round involved a three-slide presentation and a one-minute video to introduce the product. Next, we had to pitch our product to the judges on a metaverse platform. After two rounds of hard work, we were thrilled to receive an invite to the national final which was to be held in person at L’Oreal’s Global Headquarters in Paris. When Lumiliner was announced as the winner of the national finals, we were taken aback. Three Indian immigrants had won a national final in France and were to represent L’Oreal France in a global competition.

The global semi-finals were our biggest hurdle. It was a voting round on an online platform, competing with over 40 country finalists. Clearing this stage was great, as it meant that our product was acknowledged across borders. Although we didn’t win the global finals, we reaped many other rewards. Over six months of working on the product, we learnt much about product design, innovation, marketing, and pitching. The icing on the cake is how this competition shaped and boosted our corporate journeys. The three of us now are interns at the World Headquarters of L’Oreal in Paris: Zaid and I are Business Analysts, and Snehal is in Marketing - Campaign and Content.

The writer is an EDHEC Master 1 student at EDHEC Business School.