On winning the Community Champion title in the School track of Samsung’s Solve For Tomorrow

Growing up in Assam, arsenic contamination in drinking water is a constant source of worry, as the deadly effects caused irreversible terminal illnesses like cancer and arsenicosis. This is not peculiar to Assam. Millions across the Ganga Basin endure the same problem, with recent studies showing that over 250 million people are at risk from arsenic-laden water.

From a young age, I felt an urge to address this growing threat but I had no roadmap. The scarcity of resources and resistance to new ideas around me often held me back, but my resolve led me to Samsung’s CSR initiative Solve for Tomorrow (SFT), which offered a platform to address pressing social issues.

My idea, Eco Tech Innovator, aims to purify arsenic-laden water while producing hydrogen-rich alkaline water as a by-product. Designed as an accessible alternative to costly, wasteful RO systems, it turns harmful contaminants into usable bioproducts. Throughout the journey, mentors helped me shape this vision into a practical device and taught me the importance of making designs user-friendly, especially for communities with limited resources.

A defining moment was during an innovation walk at Samsung’s offices in Noida and Delhi, where I got insights into how to craft my solution’s narrative, focusing on how it could truly serve people. A memorable session involved a mentor from IIT-Delhi who suggested simplifying my design to fit into a compact, tiffin box-like structure. Though nervous about this last-minute redesign, I worked to incorporate it, learning the resilience required to see an idea through and the importance flexibility in innovation. I learnt to overcome challenges such as technical setbacks, presentation nerves, and the intricacies of scaling an 11-layer purification system and understand that an idea’s value is not just in its originality but also in its practicality and adaptability. I had to simplify, refine, and make my solution something that could integrate seamlessly into real life.

Participating in SFT has been transformative. I walked away with much more than the title of “Community Champion”. I found purpose, mentorship, and the technical skills to make an impact. The competition didn’t just celebrate ideas, it cultivated them, planted seeds of innovation and connecting us with like-minded change-makers committed to a sustainable future. My SFT journey provided me with life lessons beyond technical know-how. I learned the power of storytelling in making ideas resonate within a market and the strength of collaboration in building solutions that last. Most importantly, it instilled in me the persistence to work through challenges. I entered the competition with a simple vision and came out with a blueprint for change. I believe that innovation should always serve humanity, not the other way around. I’m grateful for the chance to make a meaningful difference, and hope to inspire others to solve the issues they see around them.

The writer is a student of Class 11 in Concept Sr. Sec. School, Golaghat, Assam