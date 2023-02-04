On winning the Call for Code Global Challenge 2022

February 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

As a team of students from diverse cultural backgrounds (India, Ethiopia and Nepal), we were inspired to find a solution to reduce food waste resulting from home gardening after seeing excess produce go waste in our university’s garden.

We were the two Indians on the team and the other members were Abemelech Mesfin Belachew from Ethiopia, and Manusmriti Budhathoki from Nepal. We were good friends even before the competition, as we shared the same classes. Despite having full-time jobs during the summer, we dedicated around 6-7 hours a day to the development of Gardenmate. Our mentor, Dr Matthew Willard, Assistant Professor of Business at Augustana University, played a crucial role in the successful completion of our project with his constant motivation and support.

Research findings

Through our research, we were shocked to discover that an alarming 11.5 billion pounds of food is wasted annually and is a significant contributor to the overall problem of food waste. It also highlighted the need for individuals to be more mindful of their food consumption and to find ways to reduce waste in their own gardens. As individuals from countries where millions of people do not have access to good food, we were motivated to make a difference and thus, came up with the idea of an app called Gardenmate, which would connect food producers to those in need.

Lots of information

In addition to facilitating the exchange of fresh produce, Gardenmate also offers a wealth of information through information and resources on sustainable practices and modern techniques so that users can improve their farming methods. The plant dashboard allows users to track the growth and progress of their plants in real-time. This helps beginner and experienced gardeners track the progress of their plants.

When Gardenmate won IBM’s Call for Code Global Challenge 2022 it gave us a significant boost and the prize money of $200,000 was used to develop and expand the app. Overall, Gardenmate serves as a valuable resource for those looking to connect with their community, reduce food waste, and learn about sustainable gardening practices. We are committed to continuously improving and expanding the app in the future.

The writers are students of Augustana University, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the U.S.