On the threshold of change

Education is all set to go through a massive change in India in the coming years, which aims at reducing the gap between what students study and industry requirements. Technology will serve the objectives of the New Education Policy that aims at making education affordable for all, including free education for girls, developing world-class industrial workforce that strengthens education-industry partnership, holistic education that ensures literacy, life skills and employability, and helping deserving students with financial aid. A look at some trends that will thrive in 2020 and beyond.

Augmented Reality

AR is being used in education, especially to impart knowledge of abstract lessons that are difficult to grasp. AR changes the timing and location of learning, which keeps dullness at bay that usually settles in an environment that students are subjected to, on a daily basis. AR helps students break from the mould of passive learning, and perform in virtual practices by engaging them with highly interactive exercises.

Gaming

Video games and educational simulators teach skills such as computer programming and flight training, and breaks down trick algebra and trigonometric questions into engaging practices. It also helps students imbibe technical skills with reality games that provide an immersive experience through a rich combination of digital technology, real-world game play and strong narrative.

Interest-based learning

Here, students pursue subjects that they are inclined towards. For example, if a student is more into math than science, then he/she will be encouraged to learn more about that subject so that he/she can excel. This type of education taps into the inherent passion that the person has for a particular subject.

Social and emotional learning

This helps improve student behaviour as it is all about ingraining a positive outlook towards society and its members including fellow students, teachers and parents. It fosters better motivation towards learning, as well as deeper commitment to school activities. By making everyone feel part of the group, it encourages them to participate and share ideas and their beliefs.

Self-learning

Technology has enabled users to study at their own pace and grasp content with personalised learning. This removes the pressure of matching up to their peers and instances of rote learning, as students are not studying only for exams but for better comprehension of subjects. Many institutions have come up with courses and certification programmes that are exclusively taught online, which enables students to view recorded lectures, participate in live sessions and study from any location.

The writer is founder and CEO, Youth4Work