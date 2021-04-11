On the shelf

Author: Sandeep K Krishnan

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: ₹599

Management consulting is seen as a glamorous profession. But behind the glitz lies extraordinary effort, great problem-solving skills and fine personal attributes. This book talks about problem-solving, management models, financial acumen, client management, leadership, networking and work-life integration... all the tools needed to be a successful consultant. The author is a senior partner at People Business, a global consulting firm and a visiting faculty at IIM- Ahmedabad and IIM-Indore.

Author: Ruchira Chaudhary

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: ₹599

With the pandemic forcing everyone to embrace a new reality, how can one bring out the best in people and unleash creativity and innovation? Coaching explores the key ingredients of leadership and offers research-backed tips and tricks to be a successful leader. The book contains anecdotes and analogies drawn from sports, performing arts and other walks of life. An alumna of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Ruchira Chaudhary is a leading executive coach, adjunct faculty at several business schools and runs a boutique consulting firm focused on organisational strategy solutions.