On the shelf

Price: ₹199

Publisher: Oswaal Books

Students often tend to relax before an English paper due to overconfidence, which might be the result of poor calibration. To help overcome this, these books carry mind maps and tips aimed at simple learning, solved sample papers carrying answers written by toppers, along with short notes from the examiners to understand what is expected. These books are designed for students to anticipate questions and be better equipped for the same.

ICSCE Sample question papers, Class X, Mathematics

Price: ₹199

Publisher: Oswaal Books

Mastering Mathematics is a milestone best achieved with practice. The book will help achieve the same. Each chapter is simplified, with the help of mind maps containing formulas and the important concepts which need grasping. It includes question papers that can be used for practice. Further, answer sheets of the toppers are attached to the sample papers, along with small notes from the examiners, briefing the students on the steps that should not be skipped, commonly made mistakes, and so on; to enhance better performances.

Price: ₹149

Publisher: Oswaal Books

Sample papers are the ultimate preparation tool to attain practice and gauge the competition. The book contains sample papers for all subjects, including Hindi, mathematics, science, social science, Sanskrit, computer application and English along with marking scheme. It will expose students to a number of new questions or problems, which will help them understand their areas of weakness and boost effectiveness.