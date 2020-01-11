On the shelf

ISC Sample question papers, Class XII, English paper 1 and 2

Price:₹199

Publisher: Oswall Books

Preparation is key for all exams and it never sides with being an option. English exams often demand students to travel an extra mile to fare well and divulge their opinions. These books provide students with sample question papers to expose them to a vast pool of questions that can be expected in their exams. They also contain mind maps for all sections, to quickly understand the requirements and Quick Response (QR) codes for quick revisions over mobile phones or tablets. They cover the complete curriculum which was issued by CISCE for this academic year.

ISC Sample question papers, Class XII, Mathematics

Price: ₹299

Publisher: Oswall Books

Students fail at managing their time in Math exams which can be curbed by timing their sample papers. The book consists of solved papers and question papers for self-assessment. It further has a detailed marking scheme, tips and examiners’ notes. It will assist students in understanding the required steps with precise explanations to gain marks. The book also has a mind maps section which provides a brief account of each chapter with the important formulas. Quick Response (QR) codes are also available.

CBSE 2020 Sample question papers, Class XII

Price: ₹149

Publisher: Oswall Books

Before exams begin, it is important for students to solve sample papers and assess the lessons that they are weak in and prepare, to improve their confidence levels. This can be attained with this book as it consists of question papers for 10 subjects, namely, economics, mathematics, physical education, business studies, accountancy, informatics practices, entrepreneurship, computer science, english and hindi.