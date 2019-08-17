On the shelf

Education

Burnout: Beat Fatigue to Thrive in an Overworked World

Author: Anju Jain

Publisher: Penguin

Price: ₹299

Exhaustion, low energy levels and cynicism are characteristics of burnout — an acceptable by-product of hard work and success in today's world, where everyone is out to achieve success at any cost. What is missing though, is the foresight to see the larger physiological, emotional and mental consequences of an imbalanced lifestyle. This book addresses this very issue offering a framework and principles to ensure a good and productive life without the danger of a burnout.

Packed with references to research studies and anecdotes, the book reiterates the importance of common techniques that we tend to brush aside like finding your purpose, knowing your priorities, getting a good night's sleep, practising mindfulness, smiling and laughing, and making to-do lists - and addresses each of them in detail.

Be it a student or a working professional, the book touches upon situations that are common to all.

