India 2017 Yearbook, Indian Policy and Development

India 2017 Yearbook

Author: Rajiv Mehrishi

Price: ₹345

Publisher: McGraw Hill Education

This book is split into four parts: India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs and The World. Each section is further divided into chapters. Certain chapters have contributions from experts in their respective fields such as Vasundhara Raje, Ila Patnaik, and Ruchir Sharma which is a handy value-add. This guide is ideal for preparation for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) — both the preliminary and main stages. The author himself is an IAS officer, making this an ideal refresher of the year gone by for the upcoming CSE preliminaries. The section on India alone is vast, covering disparate fields of study such as geography, history, polity, economy, foreign policy and environment, among others.

Indian Policy and Development

Author: Saumitra Mohan

Price: ₹395

Publisher: McGraw Hill Education

This book is divided into 24 chapters, each of which is further divided into concise subsections. The first chapter is an exhaustive coverage of government schemes, categorised by the 36 national ministries. Other chapters cover demonetisation, climate change, recession, food security, India’s foreign policy, diasporas, RTI, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The penultimate chapter nicely tabulates the new government schemes, sorting them into sections like pro-poor, pro-youth, and pro-farmer. The second table lists the 49 schemes and covers salient features of each. The final table in the chapter covers schemes specific to certain states. This publication would be an appropriate companion for CSE Mains preparation in the next few months, given the depths it reaches, covering national schemes and international policies.