On the right track

In India, ideas that begin in rousing speeches made on daises, make their way into the annals of history only with the help of the IAS officers. They begin their administrative responsibilities at the sub-divisional level and make their way up to the Centre where their inputs can shape the country for generations to come.

The multi-dimensional and multi-faceted UPSC exam is a tough nut to crack. But it’s not impossible with the right set of material, approach, and nuances. Training centres need to attract students of higher mental calibre. Rather than running a place that can claim 100% pass rates, they must focus on creating quality officials by moving beyond sample papers and mock interviews with veterans.

Most of all, don’t go by ads and claims. Do your research on the multitude of online forums where people talk about their experiences and even provide helpful suggestions to choose a centre. That being said, picking the right training centre can be daunting, with IAS training centres mushrooming in every corner.

Fret not; help is at hand, as we have compiled a check-list of things to go through before choosing the right centre for you.

Find a learning style that works for you

Each student has his/her own method, style, and pace of learning. Choosing the right training centre can make or break any bid to a successful attempt. A good place to begin is to review the mentorship offered at your location of choice. Instead of inspecting their past successes, enquire about the number of mentors, their experience, their methods, and more.

Hands-on learning experience

A mentor can help a student navigate through the subjects and help them get a realistic understanding of the competition. Most training centres offer a free trial class or allow the students to meet the faculty before signing up. Aspirants should study the facilities and faculty to find the one that is best suited to them. Deep dive into their techniques and check if they match your style of learning. Determine their post-learning support in the event you need to take the exam again but do not wish to retake the course.

A good institute will provide the right type of environment for holistic learning with a hands-on approach. With the need for smart people continuously growing, some institutions even go so far as to present internship opportunities to students, so they can be office-ready when they clear their exams. In addition to just knowledge, this gives individuals a chance to gain some real world managerial experience. So, these organisations can push well prepared individuals into the system. They are also able to arrange for mock interviews with sitting IAS officials, making the experience more up-to-date than most.

Peer learning

It is the right of every Indian citizen to compete for a coveted spot in an annual IAS batch, but make no mistake — it’s only the cream of the cream that can make it through the selection process. It is also important to consider the mix of people a student will be enrolling with. Interacting with other talented individuals and keeping abreast of world news can help, but aspirants only stand to gain by making the right choice when it comes to picking a good training centre.

The writer is Academic Director, SAI IAS Academy. acaddirector@saiias.in