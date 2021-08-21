Wow them with videos

What if we try something new and creative to make that best first impression?

How do you introduce yourself in a professional environment? There’s usually a fixed format most of us follow. Greeting + name + profession/designation and then anything else that may be relevant to the audience we are introducing ourselves to. Then, there’s typically the pressure of keeping it short, simple and impressive too, like creating an elevator pitch for ourselves.

What if this tried and tested formula of self-introductions were to be discarded for something more engaging and fun? What if we were to try something new and creative, to make that best first impression? Often, this is projected as an art in itself — the art of self-introductions. Of course, the impact we make on a team, on the goals of the projects we’re involved in and on the organisation we’re part of go well beyond this moment. That first best impression we strive to create has to be followed by meaningful work, thoughtful contribution and empathetic collaboration. Yet, when companies hire professionals, or when you make a presentation at a seminar, a creative and out-of-the-box introduction can do wonders. Even better if it can be personalised and made relevant for the audience.

In a job interview, the objective of your introduction is to persuade and convince the hiring team that you are the one they need. In a presentation, the goal could be to engage and hold the audience’s attention for the duration of the session. While in a meeting with new colleagues, we may aim to build rapport, get their buy in, as collaboration becomes key.

It is in this context that I find the new trend of ‘video resumes’ interesting. As most of us know, this is the age of the visual — pictures, videos and podcasts. A video tells a powerful story. As we increasingly move into a virtual world, as more meetings and interviews are being conducted remotely and as attention spans seem to shrink by the second, there’s often an increasing need to do something powerful right at the beginning of a conversation.

As a writer, I shouldn’t probably say this. After all, my fellow writers and I have lived by the maxim that the pen is mightier than the sword. However, even writers are moving into the video space, with more readings and engagements with readers happening through videos. Readers are transforming into viewers. Perhaps, the pandemic necessitated the rise of the video, but it was bound to happen even otherwise in a world that’s becoming geography-agnostic. Our working styles have evolved and preferences altered. Technology has made that possible. And this was even in pre-pandemic days. Sometimes, you just want to tell your story and let the audience watch it at their convenience and get back to you at their pace. Sometimes you don’t want a video conference — you just want a video that makes a point and lets you save time and move on with life.

With an entire gamut of video-making apps at our fingertips, videos — or video resumes if you’re in the process of job hunting — may help even the amateurs make quirky-but-effective presentations provided we have the knack to tell our story and are willing to push the frontiers of creativity and imagination. Such videos — typically not more than a minute — can combine narrative, animation, voice, music and visuals to tell an engaging story. It can be a multi-sensory experience that we are gifting our audience. Imagine the position you’re applying to involves a great deal of creativity or innovation. Can there be a better way to tell your interviewers that you’re the one they are looking for?

Now if you don’t want to get into making your own videos, you can always entrust professional agencies to make them for you, provided you don’t mind investing in it. But, if you ask me, it’s a great hobby to adopt and work on — it can come in handy especially when we want to liven up a discussion or workshop. Many organisations have a repertoire of powerful videos because they are lively vehicles of storytelling that enable their brands and establish their forte in the industry they belong to.

Perhaps, someday I’ll be talking to you in a video column. Meanwhile, I do hope you discover and hone your own video making skills.

The writer is a author and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju