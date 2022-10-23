On the career track

I am pursuing M.D. BioChemistry from a reputed college in India. Since I want to relocate abroad after this, I would like to know what are the options available with/without entrance tests. Also are there any super-specialty courses in India after this course? Dr. Parvathy

Dear Dr. Parvathy,

The career prospects and job scope post-MD Biochemistry is huge. You could explore options such as Assistant Professor, Clinical Biochemistry; Tutor Demonstrator, Physiology Biochemistry Anatomy; Lab Technician, Biochemistry; Customer Lab Service Associate, Microbiology Biochemistry; and Research Scientist, Analytical Biochemistry. There are several career options across hospitals, agricultural research services, biotechnology firms, chemical industry, chemicals manufacturing companies, food institutes, industrial laboratories, medical research, medical laboratories, petroleum and pharma companies along with seed and nursery companies. You could also consider teaching, professorship and consultancy.

I am a Class 12 Humanities student from a middle-class family. As I need to consider finances when looking at higher education, I thought of doing a B.A. (Hons) English and sitting for the competitive exams. What is the scope of the course apart from the CSE? Samprikta

Dear Samprikta,

There is a lot you can do after B.A. English (Hons) beyond CSE. The programme will help you gain in-depth knowledge of the language and English literature. You can look at joining a PR firm, social media marketing companies, do content writing, or become a copywriter, teach, event management, or get a marketing job and/or become a subject expert.

I am a Law student from a National Law University in India. I am interested in environmental law and related issues and planned to pursue an LLM in the U.K. However, after some research, I am wondering if a Master’s in Environmental Policy would be a better option. Which is the better option? Is there any link between my law degree and the Master’s degree? Akshay

Dear Akshay,

Environmental Law is all about those aspects of the Law that provide protection to the environment and influence environmental principles and helps management of forests, minerals, fisheries, and other natural resources. Environmental policy, on the other hand, helps design policies (by the government or corporation or other public or private organisations) regarding the effects of human activities on the environment, particularly those that prevent and/or reduce harmful effects. So there is an overlap between the two but what do you enjoy? One prescribes rules and guidelines for the welfare of society as a formal document and the other ensures what a government can do and achieve, for society as a whole. Try and identify courses that cover both Environmental Policy and Law. Law is administered through the judiciary and policy is administered by the government itself.

I finished my B.Sc. Physics last year. But, having been average at academics, and having had a talk with my parents, I am now preparing for the CAT. I have mixed feelings, though. I have loved Science since childhood and changing the field of study bothers me. Second, I have never given a competitive exam and am unsure if I am capable of it. Third, all my peers are doing well. I feel stuck. Akshat

Dear Akshat,

This is your story and your journey. Wish your friends well and get on with your own narrative. What are your strengths? Meet a qualified, competent career counsellor and get a career and a personality profile done to understand your interest fields, personality and aptitude before you take the CAT. You might need to join classes and give it your all, prepare and practise to feel confident to take the exam. Don’t worry about what will happen. If this is really something that you are passionate about, you will make it happen!

