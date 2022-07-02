On the career runway

July 02, 2022 13:19 IST

I am from Jammu and have done my Bachelor’s in the Sciences. I am interested in anthropological research. What is the scope for anthropology in India? – Shreya

Dear Shreya, Anthropologists can start their careers by teaching in colleges, universities or with research in government agencies such as the Archaeological Survey of India, the Planning Commission and other agencies such as the UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, NGOs, health and human services to understand social issues and problems such as education, public health, urban planning, and social welfare. They can also get jobs across private community organisations and museums. Openings are available for socio-cultural anthropologists with NGOs who need help to understand the fine nuances of industry and society as well.

My dream is to pursue Design courses after Class 12. What are the best options in India for B.Des courses? How should I prepare for admission? – Hemanth

Some of the top ranked B.Des colleges today are NIFT Delhi/ Mumbai/ Bengaluru/ Hyderabad/ Chennai, UID Ahmedabad, NID Ahmedabad, Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru, INIFD Deccan, MIT, INSD, SID – Pune. The AIEED and CEED are All-India entrance exams and every college has a specified prerequisites/ criteria for selection. The NIFT entrance exam, NID DAT, and UPESDAT are other exams. First identify your college wish list, read about their requirements on their portals and then start your prep. Look at the previous exam papers, identify the pattern, get familiar with the curriculum and solve as many papers as possible to work on your time (speed) and clarity of responses.

I am in my second year of B.Sc. Zoology. My dream is to find a job abroad. Is it possible to get a job after UG or should I pursue a postgraduate course? If so, what course should I choose? – Ruth

I am not sure on what kind of a job you can find overseas after UG. However, if you were to do a Master’s programme abroad first, then there will be many openings. The course will depend on your subject, field, and the eventual employment that you wish to have.

I have a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and am interested in appearing for the Indian Forest Service Exam conducted by the UPSC. But my degree is not in the mentioned eligible courses list. Is there any short course that will make me eligible and also add value to my main qualification? – Pavithra

There is nothing that states that Architecture graduates cannot apply for the UPSC. Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university is the educational criteria. Please revisit the UPSC site and start preparing for the exam.

