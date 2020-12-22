The magic of Maths

On National Mathematics Day, here are tips to help students fall in love with the subject.

We use Maths to solve everyday problems as the laws of this subject govern everything around us. Without a good understanding of these, one can encounter difficulties in life. But attitudes to Maths vary; while some might find it interesting and easy to understand, many find it difficult. But there is no need to fear the subject. Maths can be learnt and one can get better at it through simple strategies. Here are five tips to help one fall in love with it:

Understanding the concept: It’s important to understand that Maths is based on logic. Every single concept can be broken down into the basic fundamentals. To be able to learn advanced processes, first get a firm grasp of the fundamentals. This will significantly reduce confusion when working on more complex problems.

Explore online resources: Research has shown that Maths can be learnt effectively online. The current remote-learning scene is a great opportunity to explore various online resources that can help one visualise a problem and gain conceptual understanding while solving it. Additionally, gamified content is an effective learning strategy that engages and provides the user with incentives for continued practice, thereby keeping him/her motivated to learn more.

Practice, practice, and more practice: One crucial way to ensure students do well is to get hands-on and actively practice as frequently as possible. Solving problems multiple times is a key learning aid because it helps transition problem-solving skills from the conscious to the subconscious. This will not only help rewire the mind to understand Maths problems but also helps develop an affinity for the subject. With regular and diligent practice, anyone can get better.

Focus on the logic: The beauty of Maths lies in the logic behind its various concepts. While shortcuts and tricks have been used to simplify the subjects, these actually skip conceptual thinking. Continuous use of shortcuts leads to students carrying a big bag of tricks into an examination and not really thinking about the questions asked. Treat every single problem as a new challenge and figure out different ways in which it can be solved.

Ask for help: More often than not, students shy away from asking for help due to the fear of looking uninformed. In a traditional classroom setting, students find themselves trying to “catch-up” with their peers and often do not get their doubts resolved. Today, with numerous online resources, one can embrace a flexible format of learning in an environment devoid of judgement and peer pressure.

The writer is, Teacher and Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU’S