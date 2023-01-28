On being a student-entrepreneur

January 28, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

I am a student pursuing the five-year Integrated Programme in Management at IIM-Rohtak. Our life on campus came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which struck around the end of my first year. My world was confined to my home and the virtual world created by the college. Since there wasn’t much happening, I decided to take up an internship.

For a college student on the lookout for an internship without institute support, finding one that not only pays well but also helps you build your skills is a struggle. I worked in a couple of start-ups initially only to realise that the learning curve wasn’t ideal. Later, after some encouragement from the faculty, I decided to take up projects on my own and learn while doing.

Since I had learnt that social media management was growing, I started my own venture in this field. My first challenge was to get clients to believe in my approach. I reached out to the people and companies I wanted to work with and slowly started to receive positive replies. Initially, I managed a few Instagram accounts for some businesses. I roped in some of my friends from college who later became the pillars of my team.

Beginning

What started as Instagram account management became influencer marketing, which included cover art for songs released by a major distributor, content creation for influencers, product shoots, personal branding, digital wedding cards for international clients, and more. Before long, I was working with over 100 content creators and over 20 start-ups and had to hire freelancers and interns to manage the work.

Another challenge was managing the team remotely amid the pandemic. I had to ensure that all the team members felt comfortable and stayed productive. As a beginner, I also had to get the influencers and brands to trust my work. But the biggest challenge was aligning the team’s vision with the client’s. In such a creative business, differences are inevitable; much of my time went into ensuring a sense of clarity in what must be created or how it must be marketed. All this helped me create an extensive network.

Back to campus

However, with educational institutions reopening, I am back on the IIM-Rohtak campus. To focus on my MBA programme, I have chosen to delegate the work to my core team. The transition from working to expand my business to a life of academic rigour has been overwhelming but I feel this degree will help me start new ventures and do better in creating value. While going with the flow is easy, creating an opportunity during a difficult time helped me grow by leaps and bounds.

Currently, I am working with a B2B SAAS company as a member of their product marketing team. Although the number of projects is lesser, I have been investing my time in campus brainstorming and building a special and much bigger project. How do I manage it all and keep it together? It does get overwhelming at times but my love for what I do keeps me going, as does the encouragement from my teachers and peers. Besides, a short break or two every couple of months is never a bad idea.

The writer is a student of the five-year Integrated Programme in Management at IIM-Rohtak