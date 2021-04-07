More than just numbers

07 April 2021 12:12 IST

A list of some of the less-known yet fulfilling careers for maths students

The theoretical world of maths has its own beauty that those who have a passion for numbers discover. Maths has traditionally been related to a few prominent career paths: financial analyst, economist, data scientist, machine learning specialist. Here are a few less-known and lucrative career options for maths students:

Cryptographer: A cryptographer develops security systems by using algorithms and ciphers to encrypt sensitive data. Cryptanalyst, a related function, makes and breaks codes while creating effective ways to ensure safety from hackers. Cryptographers don’t just work with intelligence agencies. Cable companies and financial institutions also look at coding signals or transactions. This profession requires an understanding of mathematical principles like number theory and algebra.

Geodesist: This job uses applied mathematics to accurately measure quantities like distances between the earth and other planets, changes in Earth’s gravitational pull, and movements in Earth’s crust. They are so precise in their measurements that they can calculate distances down to a millimetre. This helps scientists address and predict the changes in the landscape and shape of the Earth. Maths, with an additional background in geodesy, and an ability to use computer databases and computer simulations would be the best combination.

Advertising

Advertising

Psychometrician: Personality traits, aptitude, intelligence, behaviour, and even the presence of disorders such as depression or anxiety are tested through psychometric tests. For this, data is collected, analysed and different statistical techniques are used to prepare a final list of questions. For those interested in people, human behaviour, and maths, this is the perfect role. A Bachelors in Psychology or Master’’s in Psychology/Statistics would also help.

Meteorologist: Meteorology is the study of the Earth’s atmosphere, the variations in temperature, moisture, pressure, and other patterns that produce different weather conditions. Complete data analysis helps understand the patterns and how they have been shifting. A good modelling system can help meteorologists predict natural disasters as well. Studying weather conditions using data collected from weather stations, radar, remote sensors, and satellite images across the globe helps to interpret causes and to produce forecasts. Along with a strong Maths background, excellent IT skills and strong skills in analysing and interpreting complex maths data would be helpful.

Fraud Investigator: These people work with insurance companies and government agencies to ensure that false claims are not entertained. Sharp attention to detail and strong analytical skills that are essential. Cases of identity theft, insurance fraud, and credit card scams are the most common kinds of cases. Primarily, a fraud investigator will need to interview and research his cases, followed by a report on the findings to testify what their investigation revealed. You might also need to be licensed according to the state requirements.

There is maths in music, in people’s personalities, and even in the weather. An interdisciplinary approach to maths will help you discover interests.

The writer is Co- Founder of ACadru.