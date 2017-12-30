Off the edge: Stand up for yourself

I have been deeply hurt, verbally, on two occasions, by people whom I trusted and respected a lot. Their hurtful words keep echoing in my mind every day. I am afraid my self-confidence has taken a beating. Please suggest a way for me to rid my mind of these bitter experiences once and for all, and get my old cheerful, confident self back. Are new techniques like Nero-Linguistic Programming (NLP) therapy worth trying? — Rupali

Dear Rupali,

Your self-esteem seems a little shaken. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent,” said Eleanor Roosevelt. You are smart to know that the harsh words of people who you trust and respect are harming you in more ways than one. Have faith and trust in yourself! This will need introspection and courage. You will need to build a strong protective coat around yourself to not let such people get under your skin. Become more assertive. Stand up for yourself and let them know how you feel when they say nasty things to you. They will hopefully be aware of their boundaries and know not to take you for granted. NLP is good — make sure that you land up with a genuine, certified, good therapist.

I am the quintessential jack of all trades and master of none. I have learnt many sport and arts but haven’t mastered any. Looking back, I feel like I have wasted my time and money; I should have pursued just one. But the problem is my interests are many! Can any good come out of this or should I just pick one and stick to it, giving up other interests? – Jack

Dear Jack,

The courage to risk imperfections is, in itself, a process of self-perfection. “Have the courage to be imperfect,” said Alfred Adler (who developed Adlerian psychology). The main question is, ‘What would you like to do today?’ You have an edge over so many, having trained in sports, arts and other interests, that you could fit into anything that you would really want. Introspect, try a ‘career and personality profiling,’ session and identify your true ‘calling’. Trust and follow your heart and instincts. Wishing you luck for the New Year!

I am a happy-go-lucky person. Things that are apparently “serious” like my average exam scores, a stable career and CV-enhancers (certificate courses, extra-curricular achievements) don’t seem like a big deal to me. I don’t seem to take that extra effort which my parents and teachers seem to think necessary. They worry all the time. Though I am confident most of the time, of late I feel worried about this too. What do you think? I don’t want to miss the boat. — Shiva

Dear Shiva,

“A stitch in time, saves nine,” goes the proverb. I do agree that life at a crossroads can be challenging and overwhelming to most of us. Exams, career choices, CV-enhancers are big causes of stress today. But I also consider them to be necessary evils. You seem to be worried as you do believe deep inside that they (teachers and your family) are right. Do you genuinely feel that you are functioning at your best potential? This is the time for you to enhance your skills, work hard and set the right groundwork for the goals that you want to achieve. There will be enough time for everything else eventually, but if you lose out on this time now, to set yourself a basic foundation, you may end up regretting it. Stay focussed and good luck!

