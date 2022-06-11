Of language and literature

Why teaching literature should be a part of the English classroom

Why teaching literature should be a part of the English classroom

Recently, an English language teacher asked whether it is necessary to teach the English language through literature. Even before I could respond and express my views on whether it is important to include literary texts such as poems, short stories and one-act plays in teaching English as a second language (ESL), she bombarded me with a few more questions: Shouldn’t we teach functional English to our students and help our students develop their communication skills? What is the use of teaching literature? Can the study of literature help students develop their language skills?

This debate about whether to use literature in the ELT classroom or to focus only on the communication/functional aspect has been going for about half a century. Arguments for and against the topic have been discussed in many English Language Teaching (ELT) conferences and numerous articles related to the topic have been published in various journals. The use of literature became less popular ever since some ELT practitioners started raising questions about the relevance of literature and the need for focusing on the functional aspects of the language. In this context, it is important to find answers to these questions: What is the purpose of teaching/learning a language? Should learners of English be taught only functional English? What is our understanding of literature? What are the pros and cons of using literature in the language classroom? Do language teachers need to teach only language skills or should they go beyond language teaching?

Communicative competence

The main purpose of teaching any language is to help learners develop their communicative competence, which is the “knowledge of the language structure as well as social knowledge regarding these structures, and the ability to use the language appropriately in a variety of contexts” (Hymes, 1979). In other words, a person who has communicative competence is not only proficient in the four major language skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing) but also knows how to speak appropriately and effectively in different contexts.

Language teachers can help learners develop their communicative competence in many ways. Krashen’s Comprehensible Input Hypothesis, for example, states that “meaningful and motivating input that is just slightly beyond their current level of linguistic competence but sufficiently comprehensible for the learner to understand” can help learners acquire the language. Krashen also talks about Compelling Input Hypothesis, which states that the input needs to be not just interesting but compelling. This can be in the form of reading materials (novels, stories, plays, anecdotes, etc.), listening material (radio talks, conversations, dialogues, etc.) or videos and films.

In the 21st century, the role of the English language teacher is not limited to helping learners improve their linguistic and communication skills. They are expected to help students develop many other skills including creative and critical thinking while teaching the target language. Therefore, teachers need to use a variety of materials in the English classroom. In this context, textbook writers and teachers should know what sort of “compelling” materials or literary texts can be used to motivate students and enable them to develop not only their linguistic and communication skills but also the 4Cs of communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.

Different forms of literature

Literature means different things to different people. Some think that literature is only for dreamers and it does not have any practical value or great significance; others think that literature reflects life and it is a powerful tool to understand various aspects and mysteries of life. Literature is “writing with lasting artistic, cultural, and/or intellectual value”. Today, in the age of visual media, visual literacy, defined as the ability to understand and create images, not only writing but speeches and different kinds of visual content such as films and documentaries that have artistic, cultural and/or intellectual value can be treated as literature.

There are many reasons why it is important to expose students to different types of literature. Literature mirrors life and is a reflection of humanity. It teaches them the philosophy of life; helps them understand and appreciate their own culture and that of other people, understand people and enhances their empathy, and have a different worldview. It has an everlasting value. Goethe, the German literary giant, rightly said that "The decline of literature indicates the decline of a nation.”

Literary texts such as poems, one-act plays, short stories, popular fiction, and lyrics have the potential to provide rich linguistic input and to enhance learner motivation to read, reflect and discuss. For example, quotes from John Keats’ poem Endymion (“A thing of beauty is a joy for ever”) or Shelley’s “Ode to the West Wind” (“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”) or from or J. Krishnamurti’s statement, “It is beautiful to be alone. To be alone does not mean to be lonely. It means the mind is not influenced and contaminated by society” can stimulate discussion and help generate fresh ideas.

Literature can also be used effectively to develop 21st century skills. As literary texts are representational and not referential, they help learners use their imagination and develop their creative and critical thinking. By studying characters in plays, short stories and novels, analysing arguments, making inferences and solving problems students can develop their critical thinking skills.

English language teachers (ELTs) should know that literature has the potential to enrich the lives of those who fall in love with it. By using literature in the English classroom, ELTs can help learners not only develop their language skills and communicative competence but also enrich their lives.

The writer is an English Language Teaching (ELT) resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk