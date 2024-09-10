A surge in student suicides, driven by the intense pressure to crack the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the desperation of parents seeking leaked examination papers, highlights the fierce competition to secure a seat in medical colleges.

Yet, in stark contrast, stories from remote Odisha’s Kandhamal district offer hope. Here, a goat-herding student, another trekking hill for internet access, and a girl battling spinal deformity have all secured admission to prestigious medical colleges in Odisha.

It is not just Kandhamal district. Tribal students from various parts of Odisha have displayed remarkable determination in overcoming generational barriers to pursuing medical education. Despite facing numerous challenges, they have achieved success.

Tales of resilience

Kalakar Pradhan, a 19-year-old student from the Kandha tribe, was so determined to study MBBS that after completing his Class XII, he chose not to continue formal education immediately. Instead, he returned to his remote village of Saberanga in Kandhamal, where he helped his parents by tending to cows and goats during the day, while dedicating his nights to preparing for the NEET examination.

Through hard work and perseverance, Kalakar consistently improved his performance. His achievement is particularly significant, as he had no role models in his locality to draw inspiration from. On his third attempt, he scored 450 marks in NEET and has now secured admission to SCB Medical College in Cuttack, one of eastern India’s oldest and most prestigious medical colleges.

“It feels incredible to be in a medical college,” said Kalakar. “But the real risk was taken by my father, who sent me to a residential school in Bhubaneswar, 250 kilometers away from our village when I was just six years old. Over the past two years, it was the internet and my determination that guided me to my goal,” he said.

In the nearby village of Tadimaha, Sanatan Pradhan achieved a similar success story. After completing his Class XII at Khalikote college in Berhampur, his real struggle began. With his parents unable to afford further education, Sanatan prepared for the NEET examination from his remote village. To access the internet, he had to travel three kilometers and trek up a hill. Once he downloaded his study material, he would return home and immerse himself in his studies. His hard work paid off, and after cracking NEET, Sanatan got admission to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.

Sanatan will be joined by Linsa Pradhan at MKCG Medical College. Linsa, a 21-year-old girl with a locomotor disability, persisted in attempting NEET after dropping out of her graduation course in Bhubaneswar. Fortunately, she was able to borrow the necessary books from her former college library. Just two years ago, her village gained internet connectivity, which she utilised to take mock tests on various online platforms. Her determination has helped her realise her dream, and now she is on her way to pursuing an MBBS degree.

The achievements of these tribal students stand out against the backdrop of Mangala Muduli’s success this year, as the first person from the Bonda tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), to get admission to a medical college. The Bondas, one of India’s oldest tribes, lived in isolation with minimal contact with the outside world until a few decades ago.

Similarly, 19-year-old Nabesh Sabar, hailing from Rayagada district, broke new ground for the Lanjia Soura community, another PVTG, by becoming the first from his tribe to enter the world of medical education. He is set to study at VSS Medical College, Burla.

In Gajapati district, the story of Nira Mallick exemplifies resilience. After losing his father early in his studies and with his brother working as a migrant laborer, the tribal student persevered and successfully cleared the NEET examination. He is on his way to study medicine.

In 2023, the story that had garnered a lot of attention was that of Krushnachandra Ataka, a 33-year-old tribal agricultural labourer from Rayagada district, who returned to education after a 15-year gap and cracked NEET. He is now studying at Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district.

A common thread among these tribal students is that many of them pursued education with limited resources, overcoming significant challenges. Parents of Kandhamal students arrange the fund by selling turmeric. Getting into medical colleges is no small feat, especially when more than a third of tribal boys drop out of school by the time they reach the secondary levels. The dropout rate for tribal boys at this stage stands at 35.3%, compared to 30.9% for girls. At the upper primary level, the rates are slightly lower, with 9.8% of boys and 7.7% of girls leaving school.