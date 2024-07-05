Odisha to provide medical education in Odia language

The Mohan Charan Majhi government has formed a 22-member committee tasked with proposing measures to introduce medical education in the Odia language within the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the State government has formed the committee under the chairmanship of Manash Ranjan Sahoo, Vice Chancellor, Odisha University of Health Sciences.

The committee comprises expert doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar; the SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack; and faculty from different medical colleges. They will identify the essential books for MBBS education required to be translated into Odia language. The committee will also work out timelines and budgetary requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee will assess the volume of works to be taken up for the purpose and timeline required for getting the work done. It is to submit the proposal to Health and Family Welfare Department within 15 days for taking further action in the matter,” the notification says.

The notification was issued on a day the Odisha Chief Minister announced the establishment of a translation academy for the propagation of Odia language and literature. Modern, simple and accessible technology will be deployed for the Odia language. The ‘Odia Asmita (pride) Bhavan’ will be constructed, Mr. Majhi said.

A Language Commission will be constituted to give a boost to Odia language, and all official transactions will be conducted in it, Mr. Majhi said. If required, the Official Language Act would be amended for wider use of the Odia language in the government sector.

The Odia Bhasha Pratisthan, an autonomous institution established to propagate the Odia language, will be reorganised. The government has decided to expedite the recruitment of Odia language teachers in high schools for the promotion of the language.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.