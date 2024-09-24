ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha govt mandates ICCs against sexual harassment

Published - September 24, 2024 05:40 pm IST

ANI

The state government has directed all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to establish Internal Complaint Committees (ICC) to ensure a safe and secure environment for both employees and students. The government has asked all institutions to complete the formation of these committees by September 30, 2024, and submit a compliance report to the Department.

This move is in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. In an official communication, the Higher Education Department stressed the importance of complying with the provisions of the Act. The government notice stated that every institution must form an ICC as per Section 4 of the law. These committees are essential for handling grievances related to sexual harassment and for fostering a positive and respectful environment in the workplace.

The notice read, "In light of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, it is imperative for all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to ensure a safe and secure environment for their employees and students. To meet the statutory obligations under this Act, each institution is required to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as per Section 4 of the above Act."

The memo has been forwarded to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Vice Chancellors of various educational institutes in the state, and other regional directors of education for further action.

