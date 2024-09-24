GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha govt mandates ICCs against sexual harassment

Published - September 24, 2024 05:40 pm IST

ANI

The state government has directed all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to establish Internal Complaint Committees (ICC) to ensure a safe and secure environment for both employees and students. The government has asked all institutions to complete the formation of these committees by September 30, 2024, and submit a compliance report to the Department.

This move is in line with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. In an official communication, the Higher Education Department stressed the importance of complying with the provisions of the Act. The government notice stated that every institution must form an ICC as per Section 4 of the law. These committees are essential for handling grievances related to sexual harassment and for fostering a positive and respectful environment in the workplace.

The notice read, "In light of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, it is imperative for all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to ensure a safe and secure environment for their employees and students. To meet the statutory obligations under this Act, each institution is required to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as per Section 4 of the above Act."

The memo has been forwarded to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Vice Chancellors of various educational institutes in the state, and other regional directors of education for further action.

Published - September 24, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.