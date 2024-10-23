ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Civil Services prelims postponed due to Dana

Published - October 23, 2024 07:13 pm IST

ANI

Photo Credit: Odisha Public Service Commission website www.opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023-24, scheduled for October 27, has been postponed due to the impending Cyclonic Storm Dana. The Odisha Public Service Commission, on Wednesday, announced, "The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2023-24, scheduled for October 27, has been postponed in view of the impending Cyclonic Storm Dana. The new exam date will be notified after seven days."

With Cyclone Dana approaching Odisha and expected to make landfall in the early hours of October 25, the state government has made extensive preparations to mitigate the cyclone's impact. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from October 24 to 26, with isolated locations in Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khorda, and Puri districts expected to be affected.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Dana is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 24.

It is expected to cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha), between the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25, as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. Pran Nath Seth, Executive Officer of the Balugaon NAC (Notified Area Council), discussed the preparedness measures taken by the Khordha District Magistrate and the Housing and Urban Development Department."

