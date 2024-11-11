Odisha BJP government announces implementation of NEP-2020 in higher education

The Odisha government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in all state-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The NEP has been designed to promote research and innovation through various schemes, practical-based learning and skill development through internships in industry. The courses will be more employment-oriented and fulfil the requirements of industry, the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The state government has developed a credit framework on the basis of guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC), under which, the students can involve themselves in skill development, internship, community service and extra-curricular activities, NCC and NSS to earn credits, the statement said.

In accordance with the NEP, four-year undergraduate programmes will be started, replacing the regular three-year courses. A student can earn a certificate, diploma, degree and degree with honours after completion of each year in the four-year programme, it added.

The new system will enable students to choose their subjects on their own and complete their degree course within seven years with the option of multiple entries and exits from their institution.

The government has approved two skill development courses, 112 multi-disciplinary courses, 14 vocational courses, 56 value-added courses and 84 skill development courses along with the detailed model syllabus for 40 core undergraduate degree courses, it said.

The present BJP government in Odisha has changed gears from the cautious approach of Naveen Patnaik’s government towards the National Education Policy-2020. It has accelerated the implementation, especially in the higher education sector. The first official meeting of Suryabanshi Suraj, State’s Higher Education minister, was about giving thrust to the NEP.

The Higher Education Council played a central role in finding ways to implement the policy. “The NEP is not something that, once activated, will automatically follow its intended path,” said Prof Ashok Kumar Das, former vice chairperson of Odisha Higher Education Council, who was involved in preparing the ground of NEP implementation.

The foremost challenge educationists and policymakers faced in its roll-out was that over 40% of Odisha’s population belonged to socially and economically disadvantaged groups. There are issues of infrastructure bottlenecks, shortage of human resources and other technical shortcomings which have to be addressed.

“From 2022-23, we had made serious efforts to prepare the syllabus on accordance with NEP. Committees were formed on every subject with experienced teachers from all colleges and universities. After preparation of syllabus, it was sent for outside reviewer.” said Prof Das.

“By early 2024, the complete undergraduate syllabus, incorporating skill and value-added courses as well as a multidisciplinary approach, was prepared. A total of 45 courses, available in both three-year and four-year programs, were ready for rollout,” he said.

Last month, Odisha CM Mr. Majhi took to social networking site ‘X’ to announce that to ensure smooth implementation of the NEP, the State government had reconstituted a task force to suggest measures. Along with the Development Commissioner, 13 members from different departments were included in the task force.

A notification was also issued by the School and Mass Education Department to this effect. The notification said that six thematic subcommittees would deal with different components of NEP-2020 with representatives from other departments and directorates functioning under the Sand ME Department and experts in education as special invitees.

