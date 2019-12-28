Numbers don’t rule your choices

Math evinces really strong reactions from students. But, we are told by parents, teachers and counsellors that this nightmare is compulsory in classes XI and XII, if we want to pursue any good business or management courses. And it is true in most cases, but not all.

Yes, you do not need to compulsorily study math in class XII to pursue a management programme from reputed universities. So, in order to provide relief and a direction to all the non-math students, here are the different universities from across the world, offering management courses without math.

India

Most universities such as University of Delhi, Ashoka University, IP University, NMIMS and so on, require students to study math in class XII. But, there are other good alternatives available for students, without math, to pursue a BBA programme in some of the upcoming universities in India. Some of these include India Institute of Management, Indore (Integrated BBA + MBA programme), S.P. Jain School of Global Management, Flame University, Christ University, O.P Jindal Global School of Business, IILM University, Azim Premji University, Symbiosis International University, to name a few.

Most of these universities are based on a liberal education model, giving the choice to the student to choose his/her major area of focus in the final year of graduation. Mainly, admission into them is granted through an entrance exam, followed by an interview.

United Kingdom

Coming to the most sought after country for UG admissions in 2019, the U.K. is another top destination to pursue a management course. Most of the universities here require math in class XII, but there is a way for non-math students to get an admission in the management programme as well. In this case, the universities require the student to complete a foundation year, before granting them an offer of admission. Some of these universities are University of Warwick, University of Bath, Cardiff University, Middlesex University, Lancaster University, and Loughborough University

Most of the universities have a common application, in which a student is required to write one personal essay and upload his/her class XII predicted scores, except University of Warwick which has its own application form.

Canada

Giving the U.K. a tough competition, Canada is also among one of the best countries for students. There are a few reputed universities that offer a foundation programme for students not having a math background whereas some provide direct admission based on class XII scores. A few of these universities are University of Waterloo, York University, Thompson Rivers University and Simon Fraser University

Now, a word of practical advice. You will notice that though you have options, these are limited. So, it will be good for students to opt for math in class XI and XII as it will increase your options. So, really, chin up and eat that frog.

*Inputs from Simran Kaur, Associate Counselor at Inomi Learning.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm.info@inomi.in