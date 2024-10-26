GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Number of MBBS seats in UP have doubled, 17 new medical colleges opened this year: Adityanath

Published - October 26, 2024 08:47 pm IST

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the KMC Medical College and Hospital in Maharajganj on Oct 25. | ANI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said medical education in the state is being strengthened as the number of MBBS seats have doubled and 17 new medical colleges have been opened this year.

He recalled how the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur gives a healthy competition to the prestigious AIIMS Gorakhpur.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration programme of KMC Medical College (PPP) in Maharajganj district, he mentioned that when he took charge of the office in 2017, the state lacked sufficient funds even for salaries, yet through teamwork and collective support, significant progress has been achieved.

The CM said to date, 5.14 crore underprivileged individuals in Uttar Pradesh have received the Ayushman Bharat Yojana golden card.

Adityanath said that with the establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur, medical colleges have started in Kushinagar, Deoria, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh.

Uttar Pradesh once had only 18 medical colleges across the country but today healthcare institutions have been established in 64 districts, he said.

For the remaining 6-7 districts, medical colleges will be established with a new policy, Adityanath said. "We will fulfil the resolution of ‘One District, One Medical College’." Accusing the previous governments of "neglecting" and "overlooking" the Terai districts of the state, the chief minister asserted that today Maharajganj district is “no longer sidelined”.

Adityanath said, "Since independence, the Terai districts have faced continuous neglect, often overlooked by previous governments. Today, however, Maharajganj is no longer sidelined, as the district has received development projects valued at ₹940 crore, representing a major stride forward." Earlier, the condition of government facilities was very bad. There was no electricity, nor were the roads good. Sugar mills kept closing down, diseases like encephalitis used to swallow the youth here due to pollution in drinking water, there was the terror of malaria, he charged.

"Ensuring good connectivity to these new medical colleges is a top priority for the government. Additionally, nursing and paramedical colleges are being developed across the state to strengthen the healthcare workforce," the CM said.

