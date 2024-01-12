NTA revises JEE Main dates after noticing clash with Class 12 exams

January 12, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated January 13, 2024 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

A clash between dates of Class 12 examination of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Institute of Technology’s Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) had left parents and students perplexed after the dates for the Class 12 examinations were announced in December, last month.

On reviewing both circulars, that of CBSE which was released in December and that of National Testing Agency which was released in September it was observed that dates of examinations were overlapping.

On April 2, CBSE is conducting examinations of Informatics Practices, Computer Science and Information Technology subjects between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, according to the released date sheet.

While the first session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled between January 24 and February 1, before the CBSE Class twelve exams commence on February 15.

However the second session of JEE Main 2024 was to be scheduled between April 1 to April 15 according to the circular.

CBSE has now requested NTA to reschedule the exam for students. “Parents are advised to follow up with NTA while the board will also send a request,” a CBSE spokesperson said.

Subodh Singh, Director General of NTA told The Hindu that while earlier NTA had set a window for the second session of JEE Mains from between April 1 to 15, the JEE Mains second session will now be conducted after April 3.