ADVERTISEMENT

NTA announces results for medical entrance exam NEET-UG

Published - June 04, 2024 06:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced results for medical entrance exam NEET-UG are live on its website

PTI

NTA announced the results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. | Photo Credit: S SATHIYASEELAN

The results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG have been announced, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The results are live, candidates can check through website. The details of top scorers and qualifying candidates will be available shortly," a senior NTA official said.

This year, a record 23 lakh candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), of whom over 10 lakh were male students, over 13 lakh were female and 24 under the third gender category.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904 and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations and Karnataka 1,54,210.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates had registered for NEET-UG and the exam was held on May 7. The NTA had recorded 97.7% attendance in the exam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US