NTA announces CUET-UG results

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The NTA released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024 on July 7. A retest for more than 1,000 candidates whose grievances were found genuine by the agency was conducted on July 19.

PTI

A candidate gets his documents checked at a Common University Entrance Test-UG 2024 centre in New Delhi on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 28 announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, paving the way to begin the undergraduate admission process which has been delayed this year.

The delay in the CUET-UG results came amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including in the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.

Initially, the CUET-UG results were scheduled to be declared on June 30, but the NTA delayed it, as it was grappling with allegations of paper leak allegations in the NEET-UG, UGC-NET and the CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

The CUET-UG conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over "logistical reasons". The exam was held in the national capital later.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

