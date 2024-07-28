GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTA announces CUET-UG results

The NTA released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024 on July 7. A retest for more than 1,000 candidates whose grievances were found genuine by the agency was conducted on July 19.

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A candidate gets his documents checked at a Common University Entrance Test-UG 2024 centre in New Delhi on May 16, 2024.

A candidate gets his documents checked at a Common University Entrance Test-UG 2024 centre in New Delhi on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 28 announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, paving the way to begin the undergraduate admission process which has been delayed this year.

The NTA released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024 on July 7. A retest for more than 1,000 candidates whose grievances were found genuine by the agency was conducted on July 19.

Related Stories

The delay in the CUET-UG results came amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including in the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.

Initially, the CUET-UG results were scheduled to be declared on June 30, but the NTA delayed it, as it was grappling with allegations of paper leak allegations in the NEET-UG, UGC-NET and the CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

The NEET sheeters

The CUET-UG conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over "logistical reasons". The exam was held in the national capital later.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in CBT mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

Related Topics

entrance examination / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.