Not your usual job

Deciding what you want to do for a living right after you have graduated from college can be quite daunting. It is common for us to think of our chosen field of study as the only means to a job. But what we do not realise is there are some really unusual, uncommon options out there for us to choose from, and they pay well too!

Here are a few options to get you to consider getting off the beaten track...

Golf ball diver

Are you someone who loves adventure, outdoors, and likes to take risks too? Then, you are a perfect candidate to be a golf ball diver. They are responsible for collecting all the golf balls from the bottom of ponds on golf courses. It may sound easy and fun, but the truth is that along with the balls, be assured to find other stuff too. But that’s what makes it a lucrative choice as according to ESPN, golf ball divers can earn up to a $1,00,000 dollars!

Furniture tester

Imagine a job where all you have to do is simple sit all day. Sounds like fantasy, doesn’t it? As a furniture tester, you will get to do just that! In addition, you do need to give your opinion on how comfortable the experience was. While machines can make the furniture, they cannot judge if humans will enjoy it. And that’s why people are employed to do this. In fact, a variant of this is bed testing where people are hired to test beds — mattresses and pillows, to be specific — for companies and hotels. You are paid to sleep at work! A good bed tester must know how to lie down to check if the mattress has dips and if the edges of the bed are strong enough to sit on.

Pet food taster

Ever wondered what the food your dog is eating tastes like? As a pet food taster, it will be your job to know. You will have the responsibility of making sure our pets eat clean and good quality food. You will have to taste pet food to evaluate the flavours and check if it is up to quality standards. Nobody deserves bad food, and definitely not the favourite member of the family.

Wildlife photographer

If you enjoy photography and have a penchant for wildlife, becoming a wildlife photographer is a good idea. Touted to be one of the most challenging forms of photography, you will need to have good skills. While a degree is not mandatory, you must be willing to travel and have a passion for nature. Contributing to travel and environment magazines like National Geographic or websites and television channels, can also be a lucrative option. Depending upon your shots, creativity, and sense of timing, you will be offered projects. You can earn anywhere from ₹1.25 lakhs to ₹2.5 lakhs per month.

Horse exerciser

Horse exercisers are individuals responsible for riding racehorses during workouts to keep the animals fit and race-ready. They must be skilled at controlling horses and need to be in top form fitness-wise to be able to give the horses a good workout. Being used as race horses, the riders must know the horse’s running rate and plan their workouts accordingly. If you have certification and training you could start with a salary of ₹5000 a day.

Sports manager

With newer formats of sports gaining popularity, sports management has become a popular choice amongst graduates today. Leagues like the Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Badminton League and many more, have provided a platform for sports persons as well as allied experts to grow. Sports managers are responsible for the athlete’s mental, physical and financial health. This can mean doing everything from hiring fitness trainers, working out issues between the team and the player, overseeing legal contracts, and endorsements. They will also act as the spokesperson for their client. A sports manager can easily earn up to ₹1,00,000 a month.