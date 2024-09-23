The Goa government on Monday issued a circular ordering aided educational institutions to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards corporal punishment. The circular has come weeks after two teachers were arrested in North Goa for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old student in class for tearing a page from his textbook.

Director of Education Shailesh Zingde, in a circular, said all educational institutions must adopt and enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards corporal punishment, and any violation should be addressed immediately. Zingde said several instances of corporal punishment in schools were reported despite the existing regulations.

"This is a matter of grave concern, as it directly affects the physical and psychological well-being of students and hinders the learning and development of the affected children," he said. The director said the education department has reiterated that section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009, imposes an absolute ban on corporal punishment.

"It prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment to a child and prescribes disciplinary action against the guilty persons in accordance with the service rules applicable to such person," he said.

Zingde said section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act prescribes punishment for cruelty to a child whenever he or she is assaulted, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner to cause physical or mental suffering by any person employed by or managing an organisation, entrusted with the care and protection of children. The punishment would be rigorous imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The official further said that institutions should create awareness and training for the teaching and non-teaching staff. Schools should have a mechanism for students to report any grievances related to corporal punishment, and these complaints should be monitored diligently, and action must be taken, he said.

Zingde said schools should provide access to counselling services to promote a supportive and nurturing educational environment. The Directorate of Education will conduct periodic audits to ensure compliance with the above directives, and any institution found in violation will face appropriate disciplinary action, he said.