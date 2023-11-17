November 17, 2023 10:03 am | Updated November 18, 2023 01:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised and released the syllabus of NEET 2024, instead of the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year. NMC has reduced the NEET 2024 syllabus. It has cut nine chapters from chemistry and six chapters from biology, while adding some sub-topics.

NEET exam, which is the gateway for medical courses, will be conducted for a total of 720 marks, of which 360 are for biology, 180 for physics and 180 for chemistry.

NTA is the examination agency for the NEET, and had been releasing the syllabus every year. However, this year, NMC has finalised the syllabus for NEET 2024.

In chemistry, NMC has deleted the following chapters — State of Matter, Hydrogen, The s-Block Elements, Environmental Chemistry, The Solid State, Surface Chemistry, General Principles & Processes of Isolation of Elements, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday life.

In biology, NMC has deleted the following chapters — Transport in Plants, Mineral Nutrition, Digestion and Absorption, Reproduction in Organisms, Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production, Environmental Issues.

The NMC has added five sub-topics in physics and biology.

Experts call it unscientific

Experts are opposed to the reduction of NEET 2024 syllabus, calling it ‘unscientific’.

Hanumantha Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Dean of Parishrama NEET Academy in Bengaluru, told The Hindu, “In chemistry, earlier there were 30 chapters, and now it has been reduced to 21. The deleted chapters were relatively easy and helped students improve their score. More importantly, some deleted chapters in biology are helpful to students in their medical education.”

He also flagged some practical issues. “We have already taught all the lesson to the students in chemistry, some of which have been cut by the NMC. It is useful for students anyway, but their planning for the exam will have to change. Any change in the examination or the syllabus should be carried out at the start of the academic year.”

NMC releasing syllabus for NEET creates confusion

In previous years, the NTA was releasing the NEET syllabus. But, this year the NMC has revised and released the NEET 2024 syllabus. This has led to confusion among students and coaching centres.

NTA has released the syllabus for JEE (Mains) 2024. Syllabus for physics and chemistry prescribed by NTA for JEE (Mains) 2024 is the same as what NMC has prescribed for NEET 2024.

“Will NTA release syllabus for NEET 2024? The government should clarify,” Mr. Rao said.

Monika, a II PU student and NEET aspirant, said, “I am preparing for NEET 2024, along with II pre-university. I have joined a private tutorial for NEET training. Most of the chapters that have now been deleted from the syllabus have already been covered in the tutorials. I will have to change my study plan for NEET.”