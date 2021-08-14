A chance to re-start

Let us construct our post-pandemic lives with fewer and more meaningful connections

The grim shadow of COVID over our heads has mellowed and unlocking has begun in small or big measure. Last week, as family, we took our first trip in 16 months, across 130km, to be with parents and our oldest grandparent. We laughed, cooked, regaled and reminisced lost days, challenged and trumped each other at umpteen board games, making the best of our time indoor and together. At many points throughout the stay, I had an accompanying sense of inertia — of ennui at being with a houseful of people, amplified energy and chatter. I took refuge in my room to assimilate, recharge and, sometimes, retire early. Perhaps, over months of lockdown, I have internalised the healing reprieve that solitude brings.

In a larger context, having begun to unlock socially with friends inside homes and in small groups, I’ve had variations on the same conversation off late. How extraordinary it feels — for those of us who are vaccinated and in places of the world that are opening up — to do ordinary things like meet and hug people, dine together or even just walk around in open spaces. Yet, how strangely unsettling the thought of returning to school or to work feels. Another common thread is this new experience of growing to like solitude — the company of the self, of reaching out to socially connect at our own pace.

Clearly, people have developed routines to orchestrate and balance work-study-life, staying within the four walls of home. To unwind from that rhythm, to press delete or reset, is to again allow disruption, to invite the unfamiliar to gain foothold.

Real needs

Maybe we are more discerning just now. Considerate about what we individually need, who we want to meet as we open up, choosing what kind of energy we want to bring together in small groups, lying low when we need it. If discerning seems too tall a label, let’s call it being attuned to our real needs. The fact is that these are tentative steps. We are, on many levels, switching to a new chapter — following on the unrelenting chapters of the past months of fear, anxiety, pain and loss. We are in slow-transit through a liminal place, painfully alert to the immediate past, yet not quite jumping into the life ahead.

And inside it, as we lean into being more observant, we are beginning to recognise what really matters, and gain from the mindfulness, exposing the inessentials that masqueraded as important until the pandemic.

As author-neurologist, Oliver Sacks wrote in his last collection of essays, Gratitude: “I feel a sudden clear focus and perspective. There is no time for anything inessential. I must focus on myself, my work, and my friends. I shall no longer look at the NewsHour every night. I shall no longer pay any attention to politics or arguments about global warming”. He calls it detachment, not indifference.

We have a chance to re-start, to choose a way of life, relationships in which we grow together, to script the next part of our story. It is a new moment, a second chance to apply intelligence to all deserving parts of our life and relationships.

At the peak of the pandemic, we were forced to be more intentional, more calculating about our doing, who to trust and who we choose to be with. It was a live experiment that opened doors to opportunities as well — to shed fixations, to outgrow relationships and habits that drain us, to hone forgotten abilities and new ideas. We explored new bonds — found new neighbours and families beyond family; some new pods of dependability and comfort. Let us now water these buds.

Discernment, detachment, however we may name it, is good if it’s helping us evolve ways to begin life-after, differently; to not fall back into the old trappings; the same ways that drained us of energy and distorted our choices; to choose truly in favour of ourselves. Let us not rush back to the same life. Just like the hybrid workplaces that are a certainty for future workplaces, let us construct our individual hybrids with possibly fewer, more meaningful and persuasive cares and connections.

The writer is a freelance writer, blogger and life coach. nivedita@ lifealigncoaching.com