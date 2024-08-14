Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top position as the best educational institution in the country overall category in the 2024 ranking conducted by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a surprise to no one as this is the sixth consecutive time it has appeared at the top.

In fact, seven IITs have always been featured in the top 10 list of the overall category – IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee, with institutions like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi managing to break through their domination.

The NIRF report for 2024, prepared by the Ministry of Education, states that the ranking of institutions has remained largely consistent among the top 25, despite minor variations in individual ranks due to performance differences across some parameters.

IIT domination

This year, the IITs largely maintained their positions from the previous year with IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru maintaining the top two spots. There has been a switch between IIT Bombay and Delhi for third and fourth place and AIIMS Delhi and IIT Kharagpur for sixth and seventh place from the previous year.

The top 100 in overall category consist of 23 State public universities, 22 private deemed universities, 16 IITs, nine NITs, seven central universities, seven private universities, four AIIMS, IISERs and government deemed universities each, three other CFTIs and one college.

“This consecutive NIRF top ranking is more than just an accolade... We are humbled by this recognition and remain committed to serving the nation through education and innovation,” the IIT Madras director said.

According to the NIRF, the maximum representation in the overall category of educational institutes comes from South India with 36%, followed by North India with 30%. West and East India accounts for 19% and 15% of the ranked institutions respectively.

IISc Bengaluru remains the top university

IISc Bengaluru maintains its position as the top university of the country, followed closely by JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) ended up securing fourth place, while Jadavpur University got bumped down to ninth place from the previous year’s rankings.

Delhi University (DU) jumped five spots to enter the top 10 university club in the country, securing the sixth place. Last time, the university had made it to the top 10 university club in 2018. It was placed at the 11th position in the 2023 rankings.

Delhi takes the lead in the top colleges category

New Delhi remained at the top in the colleges category with Hindu College and Miranda House securing the top two places. St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi and Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah shared the third place.

IIT reigns supreme in the engineering category

IIT domination continues in the engineering category with IIT Madras securing the top spot for the ninth year in a row, while seven more IITs are featured in the top 10, with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay ranking second and third.

IIM and IITs secure the management category

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has continued to be the top management institute for the fifth consecutive year since 2020, followed by the IIMs in Bengaluru and Kozhikode, and IIT in Delhi. The only outlier in the top 10 is XLRI - Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur which has been ranked in the ninth place.

AIIMS Delhi at the top for medical sciences

AIIMS in New Delhi is the best place to study medical sciences, in the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore.

