NIRF Ranking 2024: The complete coverage

IIT Madras, IIS Bengaluru, and IIM Ahmedabad retained their long-held positions when Union Minister released this year’s NIRF ranking

Published - August 13, 2024 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is ranked first in engineering for the ninth consecutive year since 2016.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is ranked first in engineering for the ninth consecutive year since 2016. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking on Monday (August 12, 2024). National institutes were considered into 16 categories this year, three more than last year with Open universities, skill universities, and State public universities being the new categories.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was adjudged the best education institution in the country for the sixth time since 2019.

IIT Madras also ranked first in engineering for the ninth consecutive year since 2016, when IIS Bengaluru topped the list of universities and research categories, holding the positions since 2016 and 2021 respectively. IIM Ahmedabad continued to be the top management institute for the fifth year.

Mr. Pradhan said the Ministry is considering “sustainability” as a criteria, probably from next year.

This year NIRF also introduced a separate category for State public universities as they receive lower funding than Central government institutions.

NIRF is a ranking method by the Ministry of Education of India to rank the higher education institutions in the country.

This is a compilation of The Hindu’s coverage of the NIRF ranking 2024.

Collection - 14 stories

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Chennai. File.
Colleges
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras retains spot as best institution for sixth year
The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras stood first in the overall ranking
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu remains top destination for higher education
The Hindu Bureau
Student seen at Faculty of Arts in Delhi University, in New Delhi. File photo
Delhi
NIRF rankings: DU jumps five places to enter top 10 university club 
The Hindu Bureau
The National Institute of Technology-Calicut
Kerala
NIT-C’s rank drops by two positions to 25 in NIRF
The Hindu Bureau
Telangana
IIT-H and UoH shine in NIRF 2024 rankings 
The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka
IISc and NLSIU top in NIRF-2024 ranking
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
Kerala’s educational institutions shine in NIRF India Rankings
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
IIM Kozhikode attains third rank in NIRF management category for second year in a row
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
Gains for Cusat in NIRF ranking
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
Progress in various parameters paves the way for KU’s improved show at NIRF Rankings
The Hindu Bureau
Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara
Kerala
Bishop Moore College secures 62nd rank in NIRF
The Hindu Bureau
Tiruchirapalli
NIT-T retains ninth rank in NIRF list of top engineering institutions
The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam
AU ranks seventh in NIRF rankings in State Universities category
The Hindu Bureau
Kochi
Five colleges in Ernakulam among top 100 in NIRF rankings 2024
The Hindu Bureau

