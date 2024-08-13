NIRF Ranking 2024: The complete coverage

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking on Monday (August 12, 2024). National institutes were considered into 16 categories this year, three more than last year with Open universities, skill universities, and State public universities being the new categories.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was adjudged the best education institution in the country for the sixth time since 2019.

IIT Madras also ranked first in engineering for the ninth consecutive year since 2016, when IIS Bengaluru topped the list of universities and research categories, holding the positions since 2016 and 2021 respectively. IIM Ahmedabad continued to be the top management institute for the fifth year.

Mr. Pradhan said the Ministry is considering “sustainability” as a criteria, probably from next year.

This year NIRF also introduced a separate category for State public universities as they receive lower funding than Central government institutions.

NIRF is a ranking method by the Ministry of Education of India to rank the higher education institutions in the country.

This is a compilation of The Hindu’s coverage of the NIRF ranking 2024.