NIRF 2023 | IIT Madras occupies top spot; IISc Bengaluru ‘best university’

Among the engineering institutions, IIT Madras retained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have been ranked second and third, respectively in the category

June 05, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Chennai.

A view of Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

The Union Ministry of Education on June 5 announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for the year 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best educational institute in overall rankings. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, bagged the second spot in the “overall” category followed by IIT Delhi.

Among the engineering institutions, IIT Madras retained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have been ranked second and third, respectively in the category.

Delhi University’s Miranda House and Hindu College have bagged the first and second spot among colleges followed by Presidency College, Chennai.

Among the management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has been ranked at the top followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad has been ranked first. Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani have been ranked at the second and third spot, respectively.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi is the best medical college and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai is the no. 1 dental college. 

Similarly for law, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru followed by the National Law University, Delhi and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad have figured in the ranking.

(With inputs from PTI)

