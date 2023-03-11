Nikhil Surana on studying at the University of Sheffield, the U.K.

March 11, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

From childhood, I have been amazed at the power of computers and the fact that these machines, which could understand nothing more than the binary digits of 0 and 1, have the power to solve real-life problems. This coupled with my curiosity led me to learn more about computers and technology. So I opted to pursue an undergraduate degree in Computer Science at the University of Sheffield. I was lucky to receive to have been the recipient of a 50% tuition fee waiver scholarship, the International UG Merit Scholarship and the Computer Science Excellence Scholarship from the university and a scholarship from the Government of India to recognise academic excellence.

Multifarious interests

Apart from academics, I have received year-long internship offers to work at global companies. In my third year, I worked at UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank. A summer internship at BlackRock, the asset management firm, was a boost as I have always been intrigued by the financial services industry.

At the university, I have been involved in various student-led projects. Through my role as the Modelling Team Leader of the EWB Vaccine Storage Project, my team and I manage the various technical parameters as well as the techno-economic assessment of the cold-box design. We are working to create an efficient, sustainable, and price-competitive vaccine cold box that will help fix the deficiencies and sustainability issues of the vaccine supply chain. To develop my leadership capabilities, I am a part of the Sheffield Engineering and Leadership Academy (SELA), a two-year programme that comprises multiple high-stakes projects, skill-development workshops, and guest talks by industry leaders.

As an advocate of equality, diversity, and inclusivity, I work as a Diversity Champion for the university, which involves working on issues connected to race equality and consent. This has strengthened my self-belief and public speaking skills. One of my most enjoyable and fulfilling roles has been being a voluntary mentor to four other students.

I participated in the Microsoft Accelerator Project where I collaborated with a team of students to brainstorm on how Microsoft can commercially integrate the Metaverse with the sports industry. Attending multiple skill-development workshops and networking with industry leaders helped me enhance my interpersonal, research, leadership skills, and technical proficiency.

With the interconnections between Science and Mathematics accelerating, I am looking forward to pursuing a PG degree in AI and working in the field.