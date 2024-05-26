Nikhil John on connecting people with Nature

The third in the monthly series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation.

My journey into the field of wildlife conservation began rather unconventionally. I was an urban planner by day and a musician by night, but my true calling emerged when I volunteered with WWF-India. One day, I found myself unexpectedly leading a trail for underprivileged children. I think I did a good job because, at the end, children hugged and thanked me for giving them an experience they had never had before.

Now, as a naturalist, each day is an exciting adventure that brings new surprises, like running into a group of jackals or bumping into a snake in the outdoors. I usually start early in the morning, exploring the wilderness with my binoculars. On some days, I lead nature trails or work on conservation projects with my team. In the afternoons, I usually handle office tasks like meetings and paperwork, getting set for more adventures.

A thrilling aspect of my work is being able to witness the wonders of Nature up close — from spotting a group of short-eared owls to discovering a leopard gecko. My greatest joy lies in sharing these experiences with others.

Imagine being out at sea, in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by dolphins, whales, and other marine animals. Suddenly, a curious bird swoops around your boat, sending everyone scrambling for their cameras. After a bit of chasing, you identify it as a oriental pratincole, a rare sight so far out at sea. As night falls, you’re surprised to find the pratincole bunking up right next to you. It sticks around for the next few days! Yes, this happened to me; one of the most memorable experiences of my professional life.

Skills and connections

My best buddies throughout my journey have been great communication and observation skills, a good sense of humour, and my binoculars! But the real game changers? Empathy and patience. Putting myself in others’ shoes helps me understand them better, build trust, and create meaningful bonds.

My journey into the wild has been greatly influenced by my mentors and good friends, Kaustubh Srikanth and Arpit Deomurari. Kaustubh taught me how to lead nature trails, while Arpit showed me the wonders of birds and landscapes during our travels across India. But what really keeps me going are the inspiring people I’ve met along the way; from my colleagues to eager school kids and hardworking local communities.

Here is some advice for all nature enthusiasts out there. First, follow your passion like it’s your own personal GPS. Whether you’re passionate about insects and birds, or just love the great outdoors, find what sets your soul on fire and go all in. Next, get ready to get your hands dirty… literally! Whether you’re volunteering at a park or interning with a cool conservation crew, nothing beats learning by doing. Yes, a naturalist’s career can be physically demanding, but don’t let that scare you off!

As a naturalist, you’ll join a small community of professionals who face similar challenges. Remember to always reach out to your colleagues and mentors for help. Finally, surround yourself with fellow nature lovers who lift you up and inspire you to be your best self. Together, we can be a force de nature for this world. So, lace up those boots, grab your gear, explore, and have fun!

