Nikhil Garuda on studying Astronomy at the University of Arizona

April 09, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Astronomy has always intrigued me. During high school in India, I participated in competitions that strengthened my credentials in the subject and with the help of my mentors, I decided that it would be the profession I would follow. During my research on higher education in the discipline, I discovered that the University of Arizona is known for its research in contemporary Astronomy with an undergraduate degree for professional employment in Astronomy, Astrophysics, and related fields. The programme integrates field-related coursework, and research with a good foundation in Physics and Maths, which piqued my curiosity.

The university’s International Student Services (ISS) ensured that my arrival in Arizona was smooth and helped me settle in. The faculty and staff were supportive and helpful, offering invaluable instruction and insights into the subject. The scope of my opportunities is extensive with professors, postdoctoral researchers, and students, across the fields of observational, computational, laboratory, and theoretical Astronomy. My classmates’ hunger for knowledge fosters an environment of interactive learning. We participate in hands-on projects and research studies and I am conducting multiple individual study projects.

Broadening horizons

The university’s student body is home to a plethora of clubs that range from career-focused to extracurricular. These provide an opportunity to unwind from the usual schedules and engage with other students from around the world. As a member of the Astronomy Club, I get insights into topics and research by other enthusiasts and delve into the study of the universe and the latest research in the field. I also participate in extracurricular activities such as playing the piano, or badminton. These clubs are an excellent way to broaden one’s horizons, meet new people, and establish a network in one’s areas of interest. This encouraged me to scale Mt. Lemmon along with members of the Newman Retreat Group.

Career assistance

Before enrolling at the university last summer, in the summer of 2022, I completed two internships, with Eller Tech Core and NASA Asteroids UREP. At the former, I served as the technical and product lead for the AR Campus Map, which displays all the crucial aspects of the university and its surroundings. At The Asteroids Laboratory, I learned about aeronautical engineering, cometary, and propulsion systems. The university has several resources and placement groups to aid students in their employment and career exploration. My personal experience has been with “Handshake,” an organisation that educates students about internships and employment opportunities on and off campus. Regular communication with employers online, and face-to-face, has been beneficial.

Currently, I work as an undergraduate researcher on a machine learning model that can recognise true or false science utilising transfer learning models and other unique algorithms. I am helping with assessing a course: ASTR 170B1, a GenEd course in the Astronomy department, an exciting development in my academic career.

Nikhil Garuda is a freshman in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona.